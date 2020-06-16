1 man seriously injured after shooting in Marshall near Bella Wyatt Park

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man is fighting for his life after being critically injured in a shooting near Bella Wyatt Park Monday night.

According to Lt. Len Ames, the call came in at 8:30 p.m. when two officers heard multiple gunshots fire near the park. They found a large crowd of people near the basketball courts.

A bystander alerted the officers that one man had been injured and they called 911. The officers administered first aid until EMS workers arrived on the scene.

Investigators are currently trying to locate the shooter and did not release any information for a potential suspect.

The Marshall Police Department requests that any witnesses who may have seen or

recorded the incident please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540,

or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903)

935-9969.