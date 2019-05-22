1 man injured after shooting in Henderson; 2 suspects on the loose

Henderson police are on the hunt for two suspects in connection with a shooting that injured one man on Monday.

Officials responded to the 1400 Block of West Lake Dr. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim has not been identified.

According to witnesses at the scene, at least two people with mask and firearms approached the house from a car parked nearby.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson Police.

Police also seized drugs and an undetermined amount of money.