1 man in custody after assaulting wife, hours-long standoff in Tyler Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 1 man is in custody Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with Smith County sheriff’s deputies and Tyler police.

According to Deputy Larry Christian, 35-year-old Vicente Manriquez allegedly assaulted his wife at their home on Sundown Street around 12:30 a.m. The address is west of Tyler near the intersection of HWY 31 and Loop 49.

Manriquez then took his kids with him from the home and went to the tire shop that he owns off Gentry and Bow Street in Tyler. Smith said that deputies found his car after the wife gave them a description.

The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and called in their SWAT team as well as their negotiators. They were able to talk Manriquez out of the shop along with his kids after 3 a.m. No one was injured at the site of the standoff.

He is being charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Smith County Jail. Smith said that more charges could be forthcoming.