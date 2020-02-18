1 man dead from domestic shooting in Longview early Monday morning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a shooting in Longview early Monday morning, according to the Longview Police Department.

Officers responded at 12:44 a.m. to reports of shots fired on Finch Drive. They found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe that it started as a domestic incident and names will not be released at this time.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

