1 injured in shooting at East Texas Dollar General following road rage incident

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man is behind bars after allegedly shooting someone inside a Dollar General following a road rage incident.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on HWY 31 south of Chandler.

25-year-old Joshua Ardi is accused of shooting the man twice inside the store, which struck the victim once. The victim was taken to UT Health in Tyler and Ardi fled the scene.

He was located inside a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon.