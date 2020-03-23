1 injured in East Texas officer-involved shooting after chasing multiple armed men

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – 1 man was injured early Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting in Texarkana where officers chased several armed men.

According to the department, multiple “shots fired” calls were placed in the area of Belt Road, with three cars and two homes receiving damage. Neighbors had called 9-1-1 reporting a group of masked men with guns.

An officer located the group on Sunset Road and chased one of them down, later identified as Timothy Noble, 20.

Noble tried to hide in a ditch, but was located by officers. The department wrote in a Facebook post that the officer was “forced to shoot him.”

Officers provided treatment to Noble until EMS workers arrived. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. No TPD officer was hurt during the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, both of which is standard procedure.

Detectives are still trying to track down the other members of the group and police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.