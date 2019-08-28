1  of  2
1 fugitive at large in Nacogdoches after overnight robbery

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – 1 suspect is still on the run from Nacogdoches police after robbing a convenience store late Tuesday night, according to Officer Brett Ayres.

One suspect ran into the store at the 1300 block of South St around 10:30 p.m. He brandished a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

Officials eventually located the car they believed to be involved in the robbery and a pursuit began. Two suspects eventually stopped the car and ran away on foot.

One man was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He is 25-year-old Jermikilan Page of Nacogdoches.

He is currently being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The other suspect remains at large and police say it is an ongoing investigation.

