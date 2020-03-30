1 dead after Sunday shooting in Henderson, police searching for suspect

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Henderson.

According to local police, on Sunday, march 29, officers responded to shots being fired in the 700 block of Wilson Street.

At the scene, 45-year-old Sabrien Walton was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say they are searching for 29-year-old Gary Jordan Jr. and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jordan was driving a tan 1998 Chevy S-10 single cab pickup with Texas License Plate MTZ5120.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.