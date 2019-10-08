1 arrested, 2 men on the run in murder of witness from Amber Guyger trial

DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas police announced on Tuesday that three young men from Louisiana are suspected in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness during the Amber Guyger trial.

Brown, 28, was shot multiple times Friday night at the Atera Apartments in Dallas and later died at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

One man is in custody while two others, Thaddeous Green and Michael Mitchell remain on the run.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Police said during a press conference on Tuesday that three men traveled to Texas from Louisiana for a drug deal with Brown.

The shooting has received national spotlight in the days following the murder trial of Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment. She claimed at trial that she believed she was shooting an intruder in her own apartment.

Brown was a neighbor of Jean and he testified about hearing gunshots the night Amber Guyger shot him back in 2018.

Many on social media have called that the murder of Brown deserves an independent investigation. However, police adamantly denied that the shooting had anything to do with the trial.

Guyger was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime. She began her sentence on Monday.

This story is developing and we will update this story as it develops.