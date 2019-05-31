$240K seized, 1 woman arrested in Henderson County illegal gambling operation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GUN BARREL CITY, TX (KETK) - One woman was arrested and nearly $250,000 was seized in two simultaneous raids in Henderson County on Thursday to break up an illegal gambling operation, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Shelia Nell Zbleski, 52, of Kemp was charged with multiple crimes, including engaging in organized criminal activity along with possessing a gambling device.

The game room was named Cowboys and was located at 1317 N Seven Points Blvd. At the same time, a house was also searched in connection with the game room.

At the game room, Zbleski was arrested and over 40 gambling devices were seized along with nearly $4,000 in cash.

At the home in Gun Barrel City, deputies recoverde over $240,000 in cash.

More people are expected to be arrested, according to Hillhouse.