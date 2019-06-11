$1 million worth of drugs found in pickup after Houston police chase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSTON, TX (KETK) - About $1 million worth of drugs were found in a pickup Monday after a police chase through Houston that ended with a man and woman being taken into custody.

The chase started before 11:30 a.m. on Monday and was streamed on the KETK News Facebook page.

According to our sister station KPRC, police found 10 kilos of meth and some heroin in the truck.

"The speeds that he was going, the erratic driving that he was doing, it's definitely dangerous for everybody that's involved," said a Houston Police Department sergeant.

The chase ended after the truck became boxed in by another pickup and a semi.

"It's definitely a dangerous situation for everyone involved, the citizens, the suspects, the police," an undercover officer said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.