Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Vanished
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Destination Texas: Pick fresh berries at the Tyler Blueberry Farm
Video
Top Stories
6-week-old baby dies from dog bites in South Dakota
Gallery
CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday virus risk
Marshall police investigating human skeletal remains found in home
Starbucks reverses course, will allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter
Video
COVID19
East Texas Coronavirus Coverage
COVID-19 Texas Tracker
CDC Information on COVID-19
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Football Fever
Friday Hoops Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Djokovic defends packed stands at tennis charity tour event
Top Stories
Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice
Florida governor signs college athlete NIL compensation bill
Junior to savor Homestead again, but virus upends routine
Wait continues for hundreds of undrafted baseball players
Community
East Texas Live
Destination Texas
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Salute to Seniors
Veterans Voices
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
‘Let’s Talk Tyler’ discusses race relations with church leaders through virtual town hall
Video
Top Stories
June is Oral Health Month and Tyler Oral Facial Surgery talks about what they’ve changed amid COVID-19
Video
Alzheimer’s Association talks about upcoming convention for caregivers
Video
Champions for Children have received funding to offer mental health counseling for children and families who have been affected by Covid-19
Video
THE BIGGEST LOSER: How you can get cast on the next season of the show
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
Destination Texas: Pick fresh berries at the Tyler Blueberry Farm
Video
Top Stories
Starbucks reverses course, will allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter
Video
Top Stories
California crews ready to help as wildfires rage across Tijuana
Video
U.S. Steel winds down operations at 2 ETX plants set for indefinite idling
Video
South Texas county judges hold rare joint news conference to show united front on COVID-19
Video
Missouri woman draws international headlines for getting Merriam-Webster to update definition of ‘racism’
Video
Contests
KETK Father’s Day Sweepstakes by Harry’s Building Materials
Picture Perfect Dad’s Day
TABA Parade of Homes Ticket Giveaway
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Completed Contests
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Report It
Destination Texas
Search
Search
Search
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
Contests
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 11:09 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 11:11 AM CDT
Trending Right Now
Titus County Judge announces new cases of COVID-19
Bar explodes in Houston, police investigating as possible gas leak
Two Texans arrested with $1.7 million of meth and heroin in their car
Longview police warn residents about scam involving your social security number, drugs at southern border
Nacogdoches ISD teacher under fire for controversial Facebook post
Video
Don't Miss
Picture Perfect Dad’s Day
Video
KETK Father’s Day Sweepstakes by Harry’s Building Materials
Video
Groceries For A Year Sweepstakes
Video
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar