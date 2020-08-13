Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Vanished
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Abbott: I’m extremely sympathetic to their cause
Video
Top Stories
Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
Video
Winona ISD evacuates buildings after anonymous phone call
VIDEO: Louisiana woman says ‘God was definitely with us’ during lightning strike
Gov. Abbott warns of ‘COVID-fatigue’ in meeting with West Texas health officials
Video
COVID19
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
COVID-19 Texas Tracker
CDC Information on COVID-19
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Friday Hoops Fever
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
It’s over: For first time in 23 seasons, Spurs miss playoffs
Top Stories
A flame, a look, one of the Olympics’ most powerful moments
Korpisalo, Blue Jackets win 3-1, tie series with Lightning
Tomas Nido homers twice to power Mets past Nationals 8-2
AP source: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year, $57.25M extension
Clear the Shelters
Pet Trick Videos by Hutto Fretty Orthodontics
PAWSitive Moments by The Hamptons Senior Living
APET-SPCA
Athens Animal Rescue
Diboll Alley Cats
Humane Society of Harrison County
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter
Longview Animal Care and Adoption
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
SPCA of East Texas
Texas Star Rescue
Tyler, Texas Animal Control & Shelter
Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue
Winnie Berry Humane Society
Top Stories
What to Know About Adopting a Dog During the Pandemic
Top Stories
Pet Owners Bonding With Their Dogs, Cats During Pandemic
The Time Is Meow: Clear The Shelters Hosts ‘Bark Week’
FURCAST: Know the signs of heatstroke
Video
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue Talks About Clear the Shelter
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Champions For Children Explain How Childcare has Been Impacted By the Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
BBB on The Free package Scam
Video
Top Stories
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue Talks About Clear the Shelter
Video
Hit the Bricks, Back to School Event hosted by Sip and Shop Texas
Video
Athens Animal Shelter Talks Clear the Shelters
Video
Better Business Bureau has tips on how to avoid being the victim of a scam
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott warns of ‘COVID-fatigue’ in meeting with West Texas health officials
Video
Top Stories
Champions For Children Explain How Childcare has Been Impacted By the Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
BBB on The Free package Scam
Video
Sisters separated by orphanages, foster homes are reunited after 46 years
Video
Construction prices on the rise since COVID-19 pandemic started
Video
Tyler proposes keeping property tax rate the same, slight increase in water bill for 2021
Video
Contests
Tri-State Water $250 Gift Card Giveaway
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Contests
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 03:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2020 / 03:24 PM CDT
Trending Right Now
Texas Medical Board documents shed more light on allegations of sexual abuse against Longview doctor
PHOTOS: Two recent East Texas grads die in car accident, GoFundMe set up for families
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Nacogdoches assisted living facility facing lawsuit after family claims employee died from COVID-19
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
PAWSitive Moments by The Hamptons Senior Living
Clear the Shelters Adoption Photos
Gallery
Tri-State Water $250 Gift Card Giveaway
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
Video
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
Video
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar