KETK Father’s Day Sweepstakes by Harry’s Building Materials

Contests

Win a $150 Gift Certificate for Dad!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar