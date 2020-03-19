Pools East Big Splash Gas Card Giveaway

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education Essentials
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
SFA University postponing graduation due to restrictions regarding coronavirus exposure
Top Stories
Sheriff: South Carolina employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company
Lufkin, Angelina County declare ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak
Report: New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Cavender’s, vendors donate $100K to students affected by Rodeo Houston, Rodeo Austin cancellation
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Texas Rangers Spring Training
Big Tournament
The Masters
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
Top Stories
Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery
Top Stories
Lions agree to trade CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia
Report: New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley
MLB gives minor leaguers spring per diems; salaries TBD
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Shop Local
Veterans Voices
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Pets Fur People introduces us to Peggy Sue
Video
Top Stories
Sip and Shop Texas has new upcoming events
Video
Top Stories
Net Health shares how to stop the spread of respiratory diseases
Video
The SPCA introduces us to Bubblie
Video
BBB shares how to make sure your business is prepared for an emergency
Video
Wilhite Landscape has three day trips for gardeners in East Texas
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
UIL extends suspension of all activities until May 4
Video
Top Stories
PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER: Abbott issues orders to limit social gatherings, close schools, restaurants, gyms
Video
Top Stories
Funeral Homes adapting to Coronavirus emergency with “virtual funerals”
Video
Texarkana officials sign declaration of local disaster, effective immediately
Video
Drive-thru coronavirus testing centers needed in South Texas, congressmen say
Video
American Airlines considers ending service to small airports, including Texarkana Regional
Video
Contests
KETK March Mattress Giveaway by SouthSide Furniture
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vanished
Coronavirus
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.
Pools East Big Splash Gas Card Giveaway
VANISHED: Missing in East Texas
VANISHED: Kevin Dewayne Lemonds
Video
VANISHED: Mark Randall Davis
Video
VANISHED: Riley Floyd Thomas
Video
VANISHED: Avis Beatrice Mooney
Video
VANISHED: Danny Lee Jones
Video
More Vanished
Trending Right Now
PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER: Abbott issues orders to limit social gatherings, close schools, restaurants, gyms
Video
Weather
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
Van Zandt County has first confirmed case of coronavirus; bringing East Texas total to 9
Athens, Henderson County declare ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak
Don't Miss
KETK to air virtual town hall on coronavirus with Governor Abbott Thursday night
Video
WATCH NOW: Local experts give knowledge, advice on coronavirus effect in East Texas
Video
Holiday Vacations Online Travel Show
Video
Enter to Win a New Mattress
Nominate Your Role Model
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar