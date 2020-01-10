Winona ISD superintendent takes job at Mineola, principal named interim

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Winona ISD Board of Trustees unanimously accepted the resignation of superintendent Cody Mize on Thursday night so he could take the position at Mineola ISD, according to the school district.

Photo: Cody Mize/Winona ISD

“Words cannot express the appreciation that I have for you and the Board of Trustees at Winona ISD. The commitment to teamwork, excellence, and above all a desire to work in the best interests of all students will never be forgotten.” Cody Mize

Principal and Assistant Superintendent Damenion Miller has been named as the Interim Superintendent to finish out the school year. He will assume it on Friday, January 24.

Photo: Damenion Miller/Winona ISD

The Board also approved to move Academic Supervisor Keith Sparkman to be the interim principal.