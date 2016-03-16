Veterans in Tyler raising suicide awareness

More than 22 veterans commit suicide daily, and this is something veterans organizations in Tyler want to change.
The non-profit Irreverent Warriors hosts an event called the Silkies Hike across the country. It will be coming to Tyler April 9th. It will be a chance for veterans to come together and work to decrease the climbing suicide rate of vets.
The Silkies Hike is also known as the “22 with 22 for the 22.” They’ll be hiking 22 kilometers with 22 kilogram packs for the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily across the country. Veterans are encouraged to come out to Faulkner Park and share experiences with other vets who may have lost friends to suicide.
UT Tyler student and veteran Caleb Nehls says he wants to create a network for veterans in East Texas. He lost a friend from his unit to suicide and says this is a problem that needs recognition.
“I just felt like we could do better as a group, meaning all veterans, and that something needed to be done and it needed to be proactive,” says Nehls.
He says it’s easier for veterans to talk about their problems to others who have been through similar experiences.
The Student Veterans Organization of UT Tyler is also hosting an event this Saturday at Rose City Flying Clays to raise money for the hike.