Veterans in Tyler raising suicide awareness

The Silkies Hike is also known as the “22 with 22 for the 22.” They’ll be hiking 22 kilometers with 22 kilogram packs for the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily across the country. Veterans are encouraged to come out to Faulkner Park and share experiences with other vets who may have lost friends to suicide.

UT Tyler student and veteran Caleb Nehls says he wants to create a network for veterans in East Texas. He lost a friend from his unit to suicide and says this is a problem that needs recognition.