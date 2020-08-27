VALUE LIFE: East Texans report anxiety, burnout during the pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) We are now eight months into the pandemic, and East Texans are starting to feel the effects of working from home. Some are reporting anxiety while others say they are falling into a depression.

“Patients say they are feeling just general fatigue at the sudden change in our lifestyle,” Dr. Ushimbra Buford, a board-certified psychiatrist with UT Health East Texas says. “We are used to having the freedom of movement and being free to decide to go to the mall or go to the movies.”

Some East Texans are now doing their jobs from home, meaning the line between work and family-time has been blurred.

Loren Appin, co-founder of the business networking app “Fishbowl” says thousands of their users are fatigued.

“69% of professionals say that they feel burned out and actually 37% say that burnout is causing them to look for a new job,” Appin says.

Dr. Ushimbra Buford

Board-certified psychiatrist for UT Health East Texas

Dr. Buford says the key to staying mentally sound is to take care of yourself and keep a routine.

“I recommend having a bit of a schedule,” Dr. Buford says. “All of us do better when our activities are scheduled. you should get sleep on a daily basis.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year.

It’s not uncommon for someone with an anxiety disorder to also suffer from depression or vice versa. Nearly one-half of those diagnosed with depression are also diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

Here are three things you can do right now to help manage stress:

Drink less caffeine to reduce adrenaline levels as it can make you feel anxious.

Exercise and practice yoga to benefit the nervous system.

Don’t procrastinate to avoid the stress of a last-minute rush.

Experts say you should seek advice from a professional before symptoms get severe.

“Seek help when you start to see problems in normal function, work, or school or your social interactions. That’s when it is time to talk to someone.”