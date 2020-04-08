VALUE LIFE: More Texans turning to online therapy programs during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The coronavirus pandemic is causing extra stress for East Texans. Many are now seeking professional mental help to cope with the times.

“We are seeing a lot of people grasping for some kind of guidance because they are not sure how to get through the uncertainty,” Ryan Schwartz, founder of Mental Health Match says.

A new study shows a record number of Texans are now concerned about their mental health. 78 percent say they are worried about their marriage with a third of all Texans say they feel panicked.

Many people are now turning to online therapy programs as a result of the social distancing guidelines. Mental Health Match is a free service that helps people find therapists tailored to their specific needs.

“Lots of folks feel like they need to be in crisis mode to go see a therapist. A therapist is actually a great resource to handle that every day anxiety.”

Texas Health and Human Services has launched a mental health support line to help Texans facing emotional challenges due to this pandemic.

People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at toll-free at 833-986-1919.

“Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” said Sonja Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic.”