Junior high basketball players save man from suicide

JONESBORO, Arkansas (KAIT) – Members of an Arkansas junior high basketball team recently worked together to save a life.

On December 5th a group of girls from the Annie Camp Junior High Basketball team were walking to Sonic before their game.

“We were walking across the bridge, and the man said to us, ‘Y’all have a nice life,’ and so we all just stopped and we looked back and he was tying cable cords up to the bridge,” says 8th grader Jimaria Jackson. “As soon as he put the rope around his neck, we called 9-1-1.”

While Jackson was on the phone with dispatch, the other girls, Diamonique Reynolds, A’niah Graves, McKinna Robinson, and Allannah Orsby, began talking to the man.

