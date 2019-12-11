Fourth-grader’s UT shirt raises nearly $1 million for anti-bullying group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sales of a University of Tennessee T-shirt designed by a fourth-grade boy in Florida have raised $952,101 for the non-profit organization STOMP Out Bullying.

The Florida Vol fan created a homemade shirt to show his love for the Vols and his story went viral. The university’s VolShop offered to print the boy’s design for him as a gesture of appreciation.

The response exceeded expectations, selling 112,715 shirts for $14.99 apiece in the three months it was offered, according to a news release from the University of Tennessee.

The official university version of the shirt is no longer being produced.

The boy and his family requested that proceeds from the shirt be donated to an organization dedicated to the prevention of bullying.

All profits from the university’s sale of the shirt – approximately $8.45 per shirt – will go to benefit STOMP Out Bullying, the university said.