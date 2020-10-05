East Texas Crisis Center recognizes people, businesses that help victims of domestic violence

Value Life is brought to you by The Monsour Law Firm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Months and the East Texas Crisis Center wants those to know that it is a time to speak up all months long.

The center held its “Hope Awards” on Thursday at the Downtown Square in Tyler. They were awarded to people and businesses that have gone above and beyond to help victims.

The “Hope Awards” are held twice a year and their main goal is to raise awareness in the community about the common nature of domestic violence and to let victims know there is help out there.

“And so everyone whether they know it or not one point in time in their life, has been impacted by family violence and sexual assault. And if this comes up in conversation who confiding in you. You would know who to call. The East Texas crisis center. We provide services 24/7.” Lana Peacock, East Texas Crisis Center Executive Director

The East Texas Crisis Center is a non-profit agency providing services to hundreds of local adults and children every year.