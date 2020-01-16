Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ after being hit by drunk driver
Value Life
ADDICT TO INSPIRATION: 12 months clean after 12 years addicted
Texas health and human services commission to tackle youth mental health waitlist with new funding
11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying
Arkansas barbershop re-shaping the stigma on mental health and getting national attention
Junior high basketball players save man from suicide
More Value Life Headlines
Regulators to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
Fourth-grader’s UT shirt raises nearly $1 million for anti-bullying group
Mental health professionals train to treat PTSD in Texas
2 men running 500 miles for veteran suicide awareness
SAVING THOSE WHO SERVE: East Texas mother pleads for change after son commits suicide while serving
10-year-old world champion dancer overcomes bullying
15-year-old Texas sex trafficking victim commits suicide
Trump administration rolls out plan to prevent suicide among veterans
Peace of Mind Conference aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health to save lives
VolShop: 109,000+ shirts featuring design by Vol fan bullied in Florida sold
Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblings
Weather
Vandals leave more than $120,000 of damage in East Texas cemetery
FIRST WOMEN’S MARCH IN TYLER: Movement brings dozens out to take a stand for female leadership
Texas murder suspect arrested in Shreveport
Community Calendar
Enter ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
Peters Chevrolet donates $5,000 to Arp Police Department
FOX51 Big Game Giveaway sponsored by Don’s TV, LA-Z-BOY & DQ
Pro Football Challenge
Athlete of the Week
