UT Tyler professor earns Lifetime Contribution Award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced Thursday that Dr. Mary Fischer, professor of accounting in the Soules College of Business, has been recognized for her vast contributions to the accounting industry.

Fischer received the 2019 American Accounting Association Government and Nonprofit Section’s Enduring Lifetime Contribution Award in recognition of exemplary career service for a lifetime contribution to government and nonprofit accounting.

“Dr. Fischer continues to share high quality, recent and relevant accounting research with our students,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This is a much-deserved recognition of her contributions to the discipline and her dedication to enhancing accounting education.”

Nominees are selected annually by a committee chaired by the immediate pastpresident of the AAA GNP Section. Fischer has taught accounting at UT Tyler since 1996.

“This is an extraordinary recognition of a lifetime of contributions by Dr. Fischer,” said Dr. Robert Beatty, dean of the Soules College of Business. “Her impact on the accounting discipline, and especially the governmental-non-profit sector, is immeasurable and will endure. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of her expertise and stature as a member of the Soules College of Business faculty.”

A certified government financial manager and member of the East Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Fischer is the past president of Southwest Decision Science Institute, Southwest American Accounting Association, and the American Accounting Association Government and Nonprofit Section. She is also the past president of the Federation of Business Disciplines, an organization of business school faculty with more than 5,000 members throughout the Southwestern United States. She currently serves as an adviser to the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Government Accounting Standards Board and an array of national nonprofit organizations.

Among teaching accolades, Fischer was named Outstanding Accounting Educator by the Texas Society of CPAs as well as the East Texas Society of CPAs and Southwestern American Accounting Association. She received the Daniel D. Robinson and the Professional Development and Scholarship Awards by the National Association of College and University Business Officers for her outstanding contributions to the college and university national sector.

Her teaching and research interests include financial accounting recognition and reporting, nonprofit organization financial management; and non-financial operating measures. Her research has been published in leading academic journals including “Critical Perspectives on Accounting,” “Accounting Horizons,” “Journal of Public Budgeting, Accounting & Financial Management,” “Oil, Gas & Energy Quarterly” and the “Journal of Accounting Education.”