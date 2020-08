LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - One Love Longview will host an outreach event called the Family Unity Project over at the Longview mall on August 15th from 11 am - 2 pm.

Given the pandemic and the financial toll it has had on numerous East Texas families, One Love Longview took initiative on bringing people back together for an opportunity to unite with other members in the community. They will also provide resources for families in need.