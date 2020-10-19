Tyler to hold virtual open houses Thursday to gather information for Master Street Plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold two virtual open houses to gather public that could be used in updating the city’s Master Street Plan.

“The purpose of the open house is to gather input on what street elements (e.g. curbs, turn lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, etc.) should be included on different types of roads,” said information released by the city.

The public is invited to attend two virtual open houses to be held by the in an effort to update the Master Street Plan. The purpose of the open house is to gather input on what street elements (e.g. curbs, turn lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, etc.) should be included on different types of roads.

The virtual open houses will be held via Zoom 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The same topics will be discussed during both meetings.

The public can join a meeting using the website links below.

Meeting #1 from 1 to 2 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82452463540?pwd=WVRqcFFZSXdsOHowdFJLRnpjVSt5UT09

Meeting #2 from 5 to 6 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81572358325?pwd=Y21lbHFOY2MxQ2NNaDlOcE5zNGhjQT09

These links will also be posted on the MPO’s homepage at www.TylerAreaMPO.org.

Citizens can submit questions and comments through the Contact Us page under the About section of the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.