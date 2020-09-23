Tyler Legacy High School will donate money for 300,000 meals for East Texas Food Bank’s 30th annual Pantry Raid

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy high school will donate money to provide over 300,000 meals for the East Texas Food Bank’s 30th annual Pantry Raid.

The Food Bank’s inventory has suffered greatly as a result of increased need in the area.

According to the report 1 in 3 children in Tyler suffer from hunger.

One incentive for students to donate money is for students who donate $10 or more online to leave campus at the beginning of their 7th period (1:30 p.m.) next Friday, October 2nd.

Once students donate, they will need to take a screen of the receipt and then use the receipt as their exit ticket.

Parents, community members and businesses that wish to make a donation on behalf of Tyler Legacy high school can donate as well.

The link to donate is, www.easttexasfoodbank.org.