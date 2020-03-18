Tyler ISD serves nearly 1,800 meals to families while school is closed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD Food Services has handed out nearly 1,800 meals to students and their families while classes are on hold for a “mitigation period.”

“As we go through this unique period, the health and safety of students remains priority, and this includes making sure students receive healthy meals daily. Should our mitigation period extend beyond Friday, March 20, we will continue to provide the curbside service for all Tyler ISD students.” Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent Tyler ISD

Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boulter, Moore, Three Lakes, Hubbard, Caldwell, and Griffin campuses daily. Families are asked to call 902-262-1106 or 903-262-1107 each morning by 10:30 a.m., if possible, with the number of meals needed and the desired pick up location.

Many schools in East Texas have been forced to put classes on hold for at least one week due to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, many children are cut off from what could be their only meal of the day.

Districts all around the Piney Woods have teamed up to serve meals to families and students who are less fortunate.

There are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas with five in Smith County, and one each in Bowie, Gregg, and Rusk Counties.