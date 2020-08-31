Thousands of East Texans still without power and water

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Hurricane Laura, thousands of people in East Texas lost water and power.

Southwestern Electric Power Company, Oncor and Deep East Texas Electric Co Op have reported that there are still thousands of homes without power.

SWEPCO reports a total of 21 outages right as of this writing.

14 in Shelby County

2 in Harrison County

3 in Gregg County

Oncor reports a total of 10 outages as of this writing.

1 in Anderson County

1 in Angelina County

6 in Cherokee County

1 in Houston County

1 Smith County

Deep East Co Op has by far the most with a total of 6,328 as of this writing

27 in Jasper County

1,586 in Newton County’

3,862 in Sabine County

15 in San Augustine County

814 in Shelby County

Deep East Texas reports that at the peak of the storm there were over 25,000 power outages across the 8 county system.

Deep East Texas also reports the estimated restoration times for the counties.

The majority of Jasper, Panola, San Augustine, and Shelby county (with the exception of the Huxley and Hurstown area should be restored within 3-5 days

Sabine and Newton County (with the exception of those around Toledo Bend Lake) and those remaining in Shelby County (Huxley and Hurstown) should be restored within 7-10 days.

Members around Toledo Bend Lake should be restored within 2 weeks.

If you are still without power, you can let Deep East Co Op know by calling them at 1-800-392-5986. For prompt service, please locate the 6 digit number on your meter to report. If you are unable to locate it, please know the telephone number and name associated with your account.

Deep East Texas Co Op says to keep in mind that the number of days are estimates.

If anyone in the home is dependent upon electricity for medical needs, it is advised that they seek an alternate location until power is restored.