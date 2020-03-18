Closings
Texas couple leaves nearly $10,000 tip at restaurant to help staff during closure

HOUSTON (KETK) – During these unprecedented times involving the coronavirus, Texans are continuing to show why we’re proud to be from the Lone Star State.

Irma’s Southwest restaurant in Houston says that a couple left nearly a $10,000 tip on Tuesday evening as it prepared to close its doors due to the spread of COVID-19.

On the receipt, they wrote: “hold tip to pay you guys over the next few weeks.” The total tip came up to $9,400.

“This is beyond. I mean, I don’t even have words for it. It doesn’t surprise me because they’re so kind. Generous people. Always have been.”

Janet Montez, Assistant General Manager

After splitting the tip evenly among the staff, each worker will receive roughly $300.

Another way to support local restaurants during a potential closure is to buy a gift card and then use after they open back up.

