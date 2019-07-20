SHARK! Kilgore City Pool previews ‘Jaws’ while viewers sit in red glowing water for Dive In movie night

Imagine sitting in chest deep water that is glowing with a red hue while the 1975 Steven Spielberg’s hit ‘Jaws’ played on the projector big screen.

Well that’s what 3 year old Kylee Scott of Kilgore got to do with her family Thursday night.

“We wanted to bring out the whole family to watch Jaws and to sit in the pool,” said Scott’s mother.

They weren’t the only ones, in fact, more than 700 people showed up to the free feature.

“This is our second time to do this,” said B.J. Owen the City’s Special Services Director.

“In our first feature we showed How to Train Your Dragon, that brought out a younger crowd, this we were hoping to bring out teenagers and adults,” said Owen.

During the film, as the sky began to darken the red LED lights glowed in the pool to enhance the experience for families.

“It’s kind of scary sitting there and wondering is there a shark in the water or am I just in a pool,” said Kilgore City Lifeguard Kaylee Thrower.

The next Dive In feature will is scheduled to take place in August. The film has not been decided on at this time.