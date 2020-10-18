Service set for longtime criminal defense attorney Clifton ‘Scrappy’ Holmes

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Funeral service for longtime East Texas criminal defense attorney Clifton “Scrappy” Holmes is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. He was 81.

Holmes was born in Kilgore and after earning a law degree from George Washington University National Law Center returned to East Texas.

His career spanned 50 years. He was the attorney who represented Bernie Tiede, a Carthage funeral home worker who befriended and killed a wealthy widow in 1996.

The case was made into a movie starring Jack Black.

Holmes received numerous honors including being named to the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association Hall of Fame.

He is survived by children Niki Holmes, Bryan and Vikki Holmes, Lacy and Michael Houck and Shelly Holmes, according to Rader Funeral Home.

His wife, Edwina, preceded him in death.