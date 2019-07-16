Planet Fitness donates nearly 40 cardio machines to Tyler Fire Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Planet Fitness announced on Monday that it is donating 36 cardio machines to the Tyler Fire Department.

“Our focus at Planet Fitness is to create an environment where everyone feels accepted and respected in the same way our local firefighters work to create a community where everyone feels protected,” said Jeremy Warren, Regional Director of Excel Fitness Holdings.

“Our firefighters risk their lives daily, and we’re honored to offer them a token of thanks and appreciation for everything they do to protect the City of Tyler.”

The gym donated 12 treadmills, 12 elliptical exercisers, 4 stairmasters, 4 recumbent bicycles, and 4 upright bicycles. They will be distributed among the 10 Tyler fire stations.

The equipment will be delivered by Assistant Chief Michael Frost.

Based on the video below, the firefighters seem to have a leg up on most of us when it comes to being in shape!