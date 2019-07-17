Piney Woods Sanitation talks to us about safe home sanitation

You may not think about it much, but what you throw in your trash can matters!

Someone is eventually going to have to go through that and if some things are not disposed of properly, it could cause a hazard for sanitation workers.

Piney Woods Sanitation joined us on East Texas Live to talk about this.

They offer residential and business services, and have offices in Huntington, Silsbee, Livingston, Orange, and now Tyler.

If you’d like to learn more about their services, click here to visit their website.