Breaking News
NTSB finds loss of engine power as cause of Tyler plane crash that killed pastor, father of 5

Piney Woods Sanitation talks to us about safe home sanitation

Community
Posted: / Updated:

You may not think about it much, but what you throw in your trash can matters!

Someone is eventually going to have to go through that and if some things are not disposed of properly, it could cause a hazard for sanitation workers.

Piney Woods Sanitation joined us on East Texas Live to talk about this.

They offer residential and business services, and have offices in Huntington, Silsbee, Livingston, Orange, and now Tyler.

If you’d like to learn more about their services, click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC