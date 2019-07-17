One Tank Trip: Tranquility in trail riding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week we’re airing our one tank trip series! It’s where we take you around East Texas on one tank of gas to fun and affordable places for you and your family to enjoy.

For today’s trip, get saddled up because we’re taking you horseback riding down a beautiful, hidden trail right here in Tyler.

Welcome to RH Equestrian. This is the perfect place to go trail riding close to home. You’ll go under canopies of trees, through pastures near a lake, all while taking in an experience with your loved ones on fascinating animals.

Here’s your chance to get outside and active this summer. It’s something you don’t get to do every day but worth doing any time you can with family and friends.



“We just try to have a culture and atmosphere of family and welcoming.” Rebecca Hanna, RH Equestrian owner

You don’t have to be an expert to get on a horse and take a trek through the woods. In fact, this is an opportunity for those that have never even been on one before.

“We teach you as well so, to make sure you feel safe and confident on the horse,” Rebecca said.

It’s the perfect opportunity to bond with a beautiful animal.



“The horses make it so rewarding, they respond to you. It’s like they’re your best friends.” Leigh Ann Cook, horseback rider



“This has always been my passion and my goal is to share it with as many people as possible.”

And if you love the trail ride, it’s easy to come back. A lot of families who come end up having their kids do riding lessons, finding a hobby and passion along the path.

It’s a unique experience you’d never forget. Doing it by yourself or with family and friends, it’s unforgettable. It’s about $35 a person and that includes time to meet your horse and get comfortable with it. And then you’ll take off on the trail that lasts from about 45 minutes to an hour.

For more information on family trail rides or if you’re interested in starting lessons, visit RH Equestrian’s Facebook Page and Website. This is for ALL ages from as small as two years old. And lessons aren’t just for children. Many adults take part in their program too. There are also birthday party packages that make for a fun time.

