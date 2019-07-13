THAT’S EAST TEXAS: National Guard helicopter crew experiences local hospitality after emergency landing

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Here in East Texas it’s no surprise to show off your shiny John Deere tractor in your pasture, but when Scott Stovall of Troup got home Thursday, the military had parked a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter instead.

“As I was driving up I know you guys have heard of the movie Blackhawk Down, well I looked and I said Blackhawk Down in Troup, Texas,” said Stovall.

The helicopter suffered a transmission issue and landed out of caution.

Officials say the landing occurred at 4:30 p.m. The crew was flying to Austin to pick up an aircraft when the malfunction happened.

The Stovall family allowed the soldiers to sleep in their guest house Thursday night.

Around 1:00 p.m. Friday, the crew members were able to repair the transmission and lift-off heading back home to Arkansas where they are based.

