Now That’s East Texas: Jefferson woman crowned National Watermelon Queen

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) Now That’s East Texas! The National Watermelon Festival’s queen is from not only the Lone Star state but East Texas.

Paige Huntington, of Jefferson, was crowned the 2020 queen at the annual convention in February in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Huntington will represent the National Watermelon Association at promotional events throughout the year as the ambassador, encouraging the consumption and sales of watermelon.

She will spend the year traveling to cities all over the nation, and often into Canada, talking to people in supermarkets, at fairs and festivals, telling everyone about the nutritional benefits, and economical values of watermelon.

FUN FACTS ABOUT PAIGE

She is attending UT Tyler Health Science Center and pursuing a Masters in Public Health.

She enjoys hunting, reading, playing golf, studying and spending time with her family.

She graduated magna cum laude from Texas A&M University – Texarkana with a bachelor’s in Psychology in 2017.

She was inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success in 2018.

She wants to one day reopen her family ranch.

The 2019 Queen was Katelyn Honeycutt, from North Carolina.