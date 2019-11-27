MONTH OF THANKS: Miracle Moment takes new heights for Tyler Marine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An eager East Texan was ready to get back into his comfort zone: soaring through the skies.

Bob Schneider is a former Marine B-17 pilot and it was a passion that lived through him during his life.

“That’s what I flew all the time when I was doing air shows and everything else… To get one of those is pretty good, so we flew that thing for years.” Bob Schneider

Now suffering from memory loss, The Hamptons Senior Living decided to give Schneider a “Miracle Moment,” to help remind him of the feeling he once had before.

“We know Mr. Schneider talks non stop about his flights and his planes and he has a passion when he speaks about them and that’s what we do as a miracle moment,” said Stefanie Gaitan, the Hamptons Community Relations Director.

Schneider calls his wife Gipsy his “sweetheart” and she adores seeing the memories that he is reliving.

“When you have someone like Bob who had ten projects going at once and so active and energetic and then have a memory issue…Just to allow him to get back up in the air again and enjoy what he did for years is very rewarding.” Gipsy Schneider

The Hamptons found the perfect pilot in Jerry to take Schneider up to the skies, who had a personal connection himself. His father was 18-years-old when he joined the Marines to go fight in Korea.

He said his own dad was one of the reasons he took Schnieder for the ride, showing that the smallest of gestures can turn into something so big.

“There’s nothing like it in the world, it just feels like a bird up there, just wonderful to look down at things, it’s just a wonderful experience looking down at creation from above.”