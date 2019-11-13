Kansas City barber gives turkeys to families in need after overcoming own struggles

OLATHE, Kansas (KSHB) A Kansas business man is helping families in need this holiday season by using his skills.

Nate Rivera has been cutting hair for more than 10 years. He’s cut unique designs, like East Texas native Patrick Mahomes on someone’s head.

He also cuts for some of the Kansas City Chief’s defensive linemen’s hair.

And while his business is thriving, he wants to give back to his community.

“People come in, they bring a turkey and you receive a haircut,” said Nate.

In 2018, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal was almost $50; the turkey alone cost more than $20.

Nate says his family couldn’t afford that grown up.

He had a kidney transplant when he was 16. Friends and even strangers stepped up to help feed his family so they could pay his medical bills.

“You can’t express how thankful I was for people that were wanting to be part of helping others without anything in return.”

Now, he is returning the favor and hopes the small gesture of a turkey can take away any holiday worry.

“You do go through hardships and sometimes we just need a little boost or somebody to help.”