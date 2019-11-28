East Texas student marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A Tyler student is feeling extra thankful. Elizabeth Boynton has been selected to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I am really excited,” Boynton, a Tyler Lee senior says. “I don’t usually like being the center of attention, but since i’m in a band it’s all of us together.”

Boynton was watching the parade on television when she decided she would audition. She put together a video and submitted it online.

Boynton is one of 185 musicians chosen to perform in the Great American Marching Band during the country’s biggest parade.

“I really like to travel, and I’ve always been interested in the Macy’s Parade and the flow it’s in and all the fun everyone has.”

Her band director and the rest of her schoolmates will be cheering her on as she marches in front of millions of people.

“I think this is an awesome opportunity for her,” Sam Labordus, Tyler Lee Director of Bands says. “She is going to get to represent Tyler and Texas. It’s a one in a lifetime opportunity. It’s so good for our program to be recognized like this and for her!”

Boynton has been practicing for seven years. The parade is broadcasted on NBC with an average viewing of 50 million people.

“It doesn’t seem real,” Boynton says. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet.”

She has not decided on which university to attend after graduation, but she has no plans on putting her clarinet down.

“Music is something everybody can relate to. Every musician that you meet…you have a connection with because you both love something that’s the same.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcasted Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. You can watch the entire broadcast on KETK.