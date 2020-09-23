Mineola cemeteries merge and change name to reflect the “symbolic gesture”

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the boards of Cedars Memorial Gardens and Mineola Cemetary voted unanimously to unite under the name Mineola Memorial Cemetary.

The merger included the addition of two seats to he board of the existing 501c13 which will be filled by Demetrius Boyd and Billy McCalla.

The July 15 removal of the fence between the two cemeteries was a “symbolic gesture” and the beginning of an “ongoing effort” to remove lingering reminders of divisive ideologies of the past.

“In times past, things were done a certain way and no one asked questions. Today we move forward as one community with one cemetery.” Demetrius Boyd

The merger will be facilitated by the One Cemetery Committee that will be tasked with, obtaining funds to build a new fence around the perimeter.

They will do so with a GoFundMe campaign titled One Cemetery, One Fence.