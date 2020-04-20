Longview law firm gifts retail workers with free hamburgers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview law firm made sure to make essential workers feel appreciated while the coronavirus pandemic rages on around East Texas and the world.

A group of hard-working cashiers at Albertson’s received thank-you card from Sloan Law Firm. Inside was a gift card for a free burger at Jucy’s Hamburgers.

The firm said that grocery stores have become a lifeline for many and wanted to say thanks to the employees.

“I don’t think people know how much they’re going through, I know I didn’t.. When this thing first hit they had 150 people lined up outside the door first thing in the morning like Black Friday every morning. And they’re working long hours.” Justin Smith, Sloan Law Firm Attorney

Over the last several weeks, Sloan Law Firm has worked in conjunction with local restaurants such as Bodacious BBQ and Pizza King to deliver food to healthcare workers.

This time they wanted to give back to those essential employees at the store.