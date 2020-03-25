Longview church partnering with 3 school districts to feed at-risk students during coronavirus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – New Beginnings Baptist Church will be partnering with three East Texas school districts to help feed at-risk students while schools are currently closed due to the coronavirus.

NBBC will team up with Spring Hill, Pine Tree, and Gilmer ISDs through a grocery relief program that will feed up to 200 families weekly.

“There are kids and families who are being directly impacted by the coronavirus in ways that we cannot even imagine,” George Willis, Pastor of Missions and Pastoral Care at NBBC said.

The Backpack Program serves children who are at risk of going hungry on weekends and during the holidays. School staff identifies children who show signs of hunger and malnutrition and discreetly distribute a backpack of food for them to take home.

NBBC is asking for grocery donations to give to families who are in need while schools are closed.

“We see in the Gospels that Jesus runs to those who are sick. He meets the needs of those who are hurting. As Christians we do not run from the sick, we run toward them and in times of crisis. We do not hoard our possessions, but we share them,” he said. Todd Kaunitz, Lead Pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church

If you want to donate groceries or volunteer to deliver food to families in need, please visit www.nbbctx.org/help