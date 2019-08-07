Linda Rowe from State Farm Insurance talks back-to-school safety

It’s time to start gearing up for back to school!

Whether your children are going to pre-school, elementary, high school, or college, there’s safety concerns that everyone can relate to.

According to State Farm Insurance, on the travel between school and home, about 150,000 students suffer injuries every year.

Here’s some tips to keep your kids safe this year before the first-day school bell rings.

WALKING

Map out a safe route on sidewalks and across crosswalks.

Practice walking the route with your child before the first day

Talk about traffic and crosswalks — looking both ways and making sure a car comes to a full stop, for example.

Find schoolmates who live along the way and want to walk, too.

Outfit your child with helpful safety gear, including reflective tape on backpacks, jackets or shoes.

RIDING A BIKE

Find the safest route possible on well-lit streets with minimal traffic.

Invest in safety gear, including bike lights and a properly fitting helmet.

Discuss traffic rules and bike signaling.

RIDING THE BUS

Introduce yourself and your child to the bus driver.

Review bus stop rules such as waiting away from the road and always crossing in front of the bus, not behind.

Remind kids to sit quietly while the bus is in motion and follow any additional rules the bus driver has.

Go over what stop to get off at, along with what to do if your child accidentally gets off at the wrong stop.

DRIVING

Establish safe routes to and from school, and have your child practice driving the route with a licensed adult.

Prohibit smartphone use and driving.

Understand the state laws for teen driving such as passenger restrictions.

If you’re looking to protect your child while at school, a bullet-resistant backpack might be an option.

WATCH KETK’s special report, Shielding your Child: Parents pay big bucks for bullet-resistant backpacks for more on this topic.