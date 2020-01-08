Peters Chevrolet donates $5,000 to Arp Police Department

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat donated $5,000 to the Arp Police Department on Wednesday for the continued dedication to protecting their community.

For the past year, KETK News has been going to East Texas first responders to say thank you for their service to their respective cities and counties.

Each department has been been given a free lunch sponsored by Peters Chevrolet in Longview.

“We’re super proud of our first responders. Every day, these guys save lives and protect us. That is their mission every day and it has been amazing going on this journey with KETK for the past year.” Scott Peters

Peters went on to say that it was important to him because so much work of what first responders do goes unnoticed.

Chief Joe Keegan with the Arp Police expressed how thankful he was for the donation from Peters Chevrolet.

One of the main goals that the department will meet thanks to the donation is that all handguns to officers will be provided free of charge.

Previously, officers had to purchase their own weapons to carry while they were on patrol. Keegan said that it was a very fast response from the officers when asked what they wanted to spend the money on.