KETK Gives Back: Whitehouse Police Department

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – KETK News said thank you to the Whitehouse Police Department for their continued bravery and service to their community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Paul Robeson said that the men and women of the department are always excited about doing their work in the community.

He also said that it has been “very exciting” to see the hometown kid Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.