Breaking News
Bullard softball coach Megan Dobrinski passes away after battle with cancer

KETK GIVES BACK: Whitehouse Fire Department

KETK Gives Back

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Today, KETK said thanks to the Whitehouse Fire Department for their continuous service to their small town.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to both the Hallsville Police and Fire Departments for a free lunch.

Chief Johnson spoke about the history of the department and how the unit is one big family.

“We are a tight-knit family here… we have a lot of different personalities but we’ve got a really diverse background, expertise, and knowledge… and it’s been great because it has made us who we are.”

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC