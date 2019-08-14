KETK GIVES BACK: Whitehouse Fire Department

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Today, KETK said thanks to the Whitehouse Fire Department for their continuous service to their small town.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to both the Hallsville Police and Fire Departments for a free lunch.

Chief Johnson spoke about the history of the department and how the unit is one big family.

“We are a tight-knit family here… we have a lot of different personalities but we’ve got a really diverse background, expertise, and knowledge… and it’s been great because it has made us who we are.”

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.