KETK Gives Back: Tyler Police Department

KETK gave back to the Tyler Police Department on Wednesday for their brave service to the Tyler community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Officer Kerri Long talked about the kids’ summer programs that they have been involved with this year.

“Yesterday, we finished up School is Cool where we stuffed 2,000 backpacks. On Friday, we have an end of the summer bash at the Glass Center where we will serve lunch to the kids.” Officer Long

