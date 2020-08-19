KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Patrolman’s Association

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Patrolman’s Association was recognized Wednesday during KETK Gives Back.

The association gives a voice to Tyler police officers while also conducting community projects.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women who put on their uniform and go out and serve with distinction and honor every day.” Tyler Pride, Detective

According to the association’s website, over 85% of the sworn members of the Tyler Police Department are members of the TPA.

Their mission:

Protect the interests of law enforcement

Enhance the working and economic welfare of officers

Ensure that officers have the tools needed to protect the citizens

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The Tyler Police Association has now been entered to receive the $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.