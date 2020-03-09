KETK Gives Back: Tyler Fire Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) KETK gave thanks on Friday to the Tyler Fire Department for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

Chief Coble hosted the KETK crew at the brand new fire station 1 in Tyler. He gave us a tour of the new facility that was designed to cut response times and keep firefighters safe by reducing carcinogens in the air brought in by fire gear.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.